Town of Greece announces outdoor seating permits available to assist local restaurants

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Restaurants in the Town of Greece will be able to apply for outdoor seating permits, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Tuesday.

Officials say this temporary outdoor seating permit will be issued by the Town of Greece Fire Marshal’s office within 24-48 hours after businesses supply supporting documentation. 

Once businesses have been emailed their permit, they are able to begin the outdoor seating immediately, according to officials.

A press release from Reilich’s office Tuesday said there will be no fee for this service or the permit itself, but business owners must supply a floorplan or request a free walk through inspection in order to be certain they are in compliance with the following stipulations:

  • Proof of adequate amount of social distancing between tables.
  • Clear access to the parking lot or sidewalk.
  • The ability to denote the area that is being used with stanchions or fencing, etc.

“As a former small business owner myself, I can relate to the struggles that many small businesses are going through right now due to the extended shut down period” Reilich said in a press release. “I want to offer our food service industry an option to be able to serve more residents and do so safely. I am hopeful that this ability to generate more seating will help cut some of the devastating losses they have experienced”.

Businesses that are interested in the permit should direct all questions and requests to dbowers@greeceny.gov.

