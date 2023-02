ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Italian restaurant and pizza kitchen in the city of Rochester is moving.

Tony D’s will be open in its Exchange Boulevard location until February 18th, according to a Facebook post from the owner of the restaurant, Jay Speranza. He added that they will be “ready to rock” at their location on University Ave in mid-March.

The 1290 University Avenue location puts them within walking distance of The Revelry.

Please check back with News 8 on this developing story.