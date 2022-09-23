ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What’s better than coffee? Well, not many things, except coffee you can buy for one quarter.

Tim Hortons is offering $0.25 java on September 29 in honor of National Coffee Day. The catch is customers have to use the coffee store’s mobile app to cash in on their nearly-free cup of joe.

Smartphone app or online website users can choose from a hot or iced medium coffee.

Tims is also making sure those who celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1 aren’t getting kicked to the curb. Through the app or website for the month of October, you can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $0.99. These promotions are only good for participating United States stores.

To find the closest Tims near you, take a quick drive