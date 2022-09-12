ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brew House in Rochester celebrated ten years in business Saturday with a birthday bash, but they are also celebrating by giving back… With a “beer passport.”

In part inspired by history — and the answered calls to bring the Salted Caramel Chocolate Porter — the Brew House is giving beer lovers a chance to participate in the fun.

Now through December, you can get a passport punch card to the Brew House. To earn a punch, you can try one of 10 hand-picked beers by Genesee Brew House Brewmaster Dean Jones, all of which are brews that have come out over the past 10 years.

If you try all ten, you receive a limited edition 10th anniversary Brew House t-shirt.

The Genesee Brewhouse celebrated ten years in business on Saturday, in their first event since 2019.

The event at the brewhouse — the restaurant extension of the more-than-a-century-old Genesee Brewery — had food, live music, and, of course, a wide selection of Genesee beers.

Music was provided by the Tommy Brunett Band and Claudia Hoyser. Food trucks such as Meat the Press, and Waffles R Wild were present at the event alongside food from the brew house.

People at the event also had the opportunity to learn about Genesee’s history and traditions, something that Genesee Brew House’s Brewmaster Dean Jones said wasn’t possible a decade ago.

“I met someone today who’s never been here. They live here and we’ve been open 10 years and they’ve never been here and they’re floored they’re like ‘wow, I can come to the brew house, get in touch with the brew house see our museum and see Genesee from a whole new avenue,’” Jones said. “10 years ago, you couldn’t do right? You couldn’t get into the main brewery, so the actual advent of the building and the brew house is really connected us with the city. “