ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nothing says “Rochester” quite like a beer collaboration. This time, two heavy hitters are joining forces for a stout just in time for fall.

Three Heads Brewing and DiBella’s are releasing the “Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout.” The beer is brewed with the same chocolate chip cookies that DiBella’s serves at their locations across the Northeast.

It will be out October 14, both at the brewery and at stores across the region. There will also be a release party at the brewery on Atlantic Avenue Friday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. DiBella’s will also be slinging free sub and cookie samples at the event.

“It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with other local brands that love Rochester and take pride in the same quality we do,” said Dan Nothnagle, president of Three Heads in a statement. “So, when DiBella’s approached us with the idea, it was a no-brainer. We love the subs and cookies, let’s create a great beer together!”

“Rochester loves DiBella’s and the community has supported us since 1918. We wanted to dream up another fun way for everyone to enjoy DiBella’s, and we came up with a cookie beer,” said Peter Fox, president of DiBella’s in a statement. “Knowing the crew over at Three Heads consistently puts out great beers, we approached them with the idea. Fast-forward a few months and we have this delicious beer that DiBella’s and Three Heads fans will love.”

According to their website, DiBella’s started as subs available at a Rochester cornerstone almost 100 years ago.