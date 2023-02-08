The Revelry on February 8, 2023. The contemporary American restaurant came in at #7. (News 8 WROC / Hailie Higgins)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Love is in the air…as are delicious smells from some of Rochester’s best restaurants. If you’re looking to go out to eat to get your romance on, check out the 10 best Valentine’s Day dinners in Rochester, according to review site Yelp.com.

1. Avvino -This contemporary American restaurant boasts a farm-to-table menu that changes with the seasons. Classic and classy, be sure to sample Avvino’s wine along with your meal.

2. Redd – Tucked behind the Little Theater, Redd is “definitely a must-go experience,” writes Yelp user Sandra D. The restaurant features a seasonal menu that includes gourmet pizzas, seafood options, and a great cocktail menu, according to Yelp user Michael R.

3. Nosh – If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, check out Nosh. From a Tomahawk steak big enough for four to a bizarre bone marrow appetizer, Nosh brings umami, “eye-popping,” “out of this world” meals to the table, says Yelp user M.C.

4. Pane Vino on the River – For a classic Valentine’s Day dinner, get some upscale Italian at Pane Vino’s downtown Rochester location. Enjoy a view of the Genesee as you dig into classic pasta dishes.

5. Tournedo’s Steakhouse – Located inside the historic Inn on Broadway, Tournado’s offers a wide selection of cuts, as well as some seafood. Is the A5 Wagu worth it? Most (but not all) Yelp users say yes!

6. Black and Blue Steak and Crab – While Tournedos holds a long list of steak, Black and Blue (stylized black and blue) offers a bit more seafood. An unseal feature of black and blue is their “steak at home” option, which allows you to order vacuum-sealed cuts right to your door. The program is currently suspended due to supply chain issues, but will be relaunched eventually, according to their website.

7. The Revelry – Offering contemporary American, The Revelry has a special Valentine’s Day dinner planned for both Saturday night and Tuesday night. For $85, enjoy a three course meal. The cocktail bar also highlights their spirit selection.

8. Brown Hound Downtown – If a fancy dinner isn’t really your thing, try a fancy breakfast or brunch at the Brown Hound Downtown. Located inside the Memorial Art Gallery, BHD isn’t your typical museum café.

9. Good Luck — While great for two, one of the Best Bars in America (according to Esquire magazine) would also be a great pick with friends for Galentine’s Day. The restaurant encourages family-style dining, with killer entrees meant to share. Yelp users say: be sure to try the Good Luck Burger, a gourmet and gigantic take on a simple sandwich.

10. Branca Midtown – Last but by no means least, get some Italian eats with a modern downtown feel at Branca. You can’t go wrong with pizza, pasta, or anything else on the menu. For V-Day, patrons have a $79 three-course menu ($120 with wine pairing).

While all of these restaurants set the mood any time of year, only a few are busting out special meals February 14. If you’re looking for a more holiday-specific evening, find a compilation of themed V-day events here.