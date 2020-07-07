The Original Steve’s Diner opening Chili location Thursday

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Original Steve’s will be opening their third location in Chili. The opening day is Thursday, bright and early at 7 a.m. The restaurant was originally slated to open in March.

The location previously occupied by The Acropolis Family Restaurant. The company, which started in 2002, already has locations in Penfield and Fairport.

“We already have two locations on the east side, and we’re bringing the business to the west side,” owner Bill Dedes said, when the Chili location was originally announced.. “The space meets our dimensions and Chili is a nice town, so we’re going forward.”

The wide-ranging breakfast menu offers 36 varieties of pancakes and french toast, as well as an extensive selection of omelettes, frittatas, egg Benedict, homemade sausage, fresh squeezed orange juice, along with other signature dishes and breakfast classics.

The lunch menu is well known for its fresh salads, burgers, melts, club sandwiches, house specials, daily soup specials, and more.

“We also offer a lot for the gluten-free community and are doing more and more vegan options as well,” Dedes said.

The entire menu is available for dine in or take out.