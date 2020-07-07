1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

The Original Steve’s Diner opening Chili location Thursday

(The Original Steve’s photo)

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Original Steve’s will be opening their third location in Chili. The opening day is Thursday, bright and early at 7 a.m. The restaurant was originally slated to open in March.

The location previously occupied by The Acropolis Family Restaurant. The company, which started in 2002, already has locations in Penfield and Fairport.

“We already have two locations on the east side, and we’re bringing the business to the west side,” owner Bill Dedes said, when the Chili location was originally announced.. “The space meets our dimensions and Chili is a nice town, so we’re going forward.”

The wide-ranging breakfast menu offers 36 varieties of pancakes and french toast, as well as an extensive selection of omelettes, frittatas, egg Benedict, homemade sausage, fresh squeezed orange juice, along with other signature dishes and breakfast classics.

The lunch menu is well known for its fresh salads, burgers, melts, club sandwiches, house specials, daily soup specials, and more.

“We also offer a lot for the gluten-free community and are doing more and more vegan options as well,” Dedes said.

The entire menu is available for dine in or take out.

