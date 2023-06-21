ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two weeks ago, Park Avenue breakfast and lunch joint Charlie’s Frog Pond re-opened with new ownership as “The Frog Pond.” It’s at 652 Park Ave., and is open at 7 a.m. each day.

When Charlie’s Frog Pond closed last summer, Rene Spallina, owner of Pane Vino on Monroe Avenue saw it as an opportunity. While some of the old flavor of the restaurant was preserved, Spallina says they “really wanted to make it [their] own,” and the place was gutted.

Most of the old eccentric and eclectic frog decor is gone, but Spallina managed to save some pieces of the old wallpaper. Those pieces are now framed and are hanging on the wall.

Customers can expect the famous Frog Pond frittatas on the menu, as well as more adventure takes on some classics, including banana caramelized pancakes from scratch, homemade jams and jellies, and a specialty-made maple glazed bacon.

Spallina hopes that their new twists on Charlie’s Frog Pond classics will do Charlie, and the community proud.

The Frog Pond is looking to host a grand opening next week.