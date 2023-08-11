ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of this week, New Orleans-style restaurant The French Quarter will be taking over the old McGinnity’s on 534 W. Ridge Road in Rochester.

According to a Facebook post, The French Quarter said they will be accepting “take out and carry out orders at our new location… starting (August 10).”

The French Quarter’s website says they serve Cajun & Creole style cuisine — from gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys, and more — as well as cocktails to-go.

The same post also said that they will be serving lunch from there Wednesdays-Fridays this week.

Published June 7:

Another restaurant in Rochester is closing its doors. McGinnity’s, the Irish pub that opened 48 years ago, closed Wednesday.

The W. Ridge Road staple held a send-off party Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The closure of the business follows its sale. Bridie McGinnity, the owner, started the sale process in the fall. The family confirmed the sale to News 8, but was unable to name the buyer.

McGinnity said in March that she knew it was time to sell, and she is looking forward to retirement with her plethora of grandkids.