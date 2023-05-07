ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If all of this nice weather outside has you thinking about firing up the grill, no one is more fired up than Rochester’s Tap It Bar and Grill.

The local, and fairly young spot, on Scottsville Road is in the Final Four in this year’s New York State Best Burger competition! And for this joint, they’re betting on brunch.

A quick hop off of Scottsville Road in Rochester, just beyond Rt. 252, you’ll find the “Tap it Bar and Grill”.

The local joint’s “Aftermath” burger made it to the Top Four in New York Beef Council’s Best Burger competition. Now, they go before a panel of judges.

“We’re going to try to set the bar really really high, so they gotta come match us,” ‘Tap It’ Co-Owner and Partner Shea Callaghan told News 8. “I think our team will do that. So, I believe in Pete and our staff. I think they’re ready for this challenge and they’re going to do really well with it. So 1:00 or 1:30, we go in front of the judges, and we bring Rochester with us.”

Located near a college town, they say the idea of a “Brunch burger” was always in mind, and ergo, the Aftermath. It’s stacked complete with a 1/2-pound burger, American cheese, bacon, hash browns, friend egg, meat hot sauce and onion straws. Hungry yet?!

“We’ve been open for about 20 months and it’s been on the menu since day one,” Tap It Bar and Grill Kitchen Manager Peter Brand. “So, it’s probably one of our more popular burgers. It’s just one of those things where you have to try it to actually get a full experience out of it instead of just looking at ingredients and stuff like that.”

Callaghan says they are first in line to be judged by the panel on Monday with the big showdown taking place in Syracuse.

“It means a lot to us, especially here in the neighborhood,” Callaghan said. “We’re born and raised right here in the neighborhood so to put this place on the map and make it a part of it and be a part of this whole competition has been truly humbling.”

You heard from Callaghan there earlier, the big judging, by a panel of judges from the New York State Beef Council, by the way, will be awarding the top prize on Monday. We are all certainly here rooting for tap it!