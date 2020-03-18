Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 cases in NY surpass 2,300, mandatory workforce reduction issued

Takeout… and toilet paper? Virginia restaurant helps customers during COVID-19 outbreak

Food and Drink

by: Sarah Fearing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A restaurant in Norfolk, Virginia is taking customer service to the next level — all while concerns over the coronavirus have prompted many businesses to close or adjust their hours.

Many grocery stores in Hampton Roads have been running out of toilet paper on a daily basis as area residents scramble to prepare for long periods at home.

Here’s the good news, for a limited time: The Handsome Biscuit location on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk is handing out one free roll of toilet paper with each takeout order.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Handsome Biscuit said they had about 60 rolls of toilet paper left.

They plan to continue giving out the toilet paper until they run out.

Handsome Biscuit, like many restaurants in the area, has adjusted its operations. As of Monday evening, the restaurant is carryout- and delivery-only; the dining room is closed.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, Handsome Biscuit announced it would give a free roll of toilet paper to the first 100 customers.

“Because we can’t do anything without being a little weird, the first 100 orders get a free roll of toilet paper. We had some extra and thought we should spread the love,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

