EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After public approval in August 2022, the Taco Bell at the Piano Works Plaza will be open July 17 in East Rochester. There will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. that day.

“We are excited to be able to open a new Taco Bell in Rochester. Dine-in, carryout, delivery and drive-thru will be available. We’ve hired 50 employees and we were able to promote several managers within our company to run the new restaurant,” said Matt Prouty, a partner with Taco Bell in a statement.

In previous public meetings, Taco Bell says they will be open 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday & Saturday.

Food will also available through delivery services.