ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sushi Samba is now open in the old Tap and Mallet at 381 South Gregory Street in Rochester. It’s open every day from lunch until 9 p.m.

The South Wedge craft beer staple closed in 2021, and work has been underway for months for the change.

Social media manager of Sushi Samba, Vince Chu, says the biggest change — outside of new decor and a fresh coat of light gray paint — is the sushi bar where the taps used to be.

“Now you can sit directly in front of the sushi chef, where he will make the sushi in front of the customer, and hand it to them directly,” he said.

The space retains a lot of the coziness old Tap and Mallet-goers will remember. As for the food, it’s a Japanese and sushi joint, all made with fresh fish. Chu says an all-you-can-eat option includes sushi, Japanese dishes, bento boxes, teriyaki, and tempura.

Chu says his favorite item is their teriyaki beef, but for those new to a Japanese restaurant experience, they recommend nigiri, which is a thin slice of fish on top of vinegared sushi rice.

They also have over a dozen specialty rolls:

“Whether (you’re) a vegetarian, vegan gluten-free, or love fish, we’ve got it for you,” Chu said.

You can even order right away from the QR codes placed across the restaurant, and a server will bring it directly from the kitchen. They have to-go options as well.

A grand opening is planned when they have their liquor license. Meantime, they’re happy to join the neighborhood.

“We noticed there’s only a couple of Japanese restaurants in the area, and we wanted to add to the area with more options, to give to the community,” Chu said.