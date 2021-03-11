Summer favorite: Genesee Brewery’s Ruby Red Kolsch returns next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news for fans of summer beer.

Genesee Brewery officials announced Thursday the seasonal favorite, Ruby Red Kolsch, will return to Rochester and Upstate New York stores next week.

Brewery officials say Kolsch was the No. 1 selling beer in Rochester and Buffalo last summer.

“We always get requests to make Ruby Red Kolsch a year-round offering, and while it’s still seasonal, we’ve extended the season this year with a very early release of this fan favorite,” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, Genesee brand director. “We want to thank Genesee fans for their support and help fill their fridges with sunshine.”

The Ruby Red Kolsch will be available across Rochester and additional markets starting next week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, featuring familiar yellow packaging and the beer’s mascot, Captain Kolsch. Fans can also enjoy Ruby Red Kolsch on draught at select locations, officials say.

Lemon Strawberry Cream Ale is also available now. Described as a “fruity twist on the Genesee classic, Lemon Strawberry Cream Ale has the flavor of an ale, the smoothness of a lager, and a refreshing lemon strawberry flavor.” Fans can find both beers across Upstate New York, and fns can find both beers near them with Genesee’s beer finder.