ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news for fans of summer beer.

Genesee Brewery officials announced Monday a seasonal favorite, Ruby Red Kolsch, will soon return to Rochester and Upstate New York stores. The beer will be shipped from the brewery on Monday, March 14, officials said on Twitter.

It’s earlier than last year’s Kolsch release, which was the earliest release of the brew’s history. Brewery officials said Kolsch was the No. 1 selling beer in Rochester and Buffalo in 2020.

The Ruby Red Kolsch will be available across Rochester and additional markets starting next week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, featuring familiar yellow packaging and the beer’s mascot, Captain Kolsch. Fans will also be able to enjoy Ruby Red Kolsch on draft at select locations.

According to Genesee’s website, the beverage is inspired by a 19th century German beer that began to appear around the ports of Cologne. The grapefruit-flavored beer made its debut in 2018 and has since expanded production and is shipping to more states.