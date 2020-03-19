Street vendor open for business as pandemic closes restaurant dining rooms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though the government and medical professionals are telling people to stay home, some businesses are staying open to serve their communities.

Steve Plum has created a club scene around his food cart on East Avenue.

“We always have jamming music out here,” he said. “We’re making good food. It makes people happy, you know?”

Since the food is all carry-out, it’s legal. Plum has hand sanitizer and disinfectant available, items he said were already in place before the pandemic.

“We’re pretty safe here and I’d say we keep it pretty clean, so we’re good,” he said. “There’s a careful apprehension about certain things, but being smart is what I have to do.”