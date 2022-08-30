ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After over two years in business, Sticky Soul & BBQ has closed. The restaurant opened in the original location of Sticky Lips on February 20, 2020.

The owner of the building, Howard Nielsen, confirmed that the restaurant closed over the weekend. A sign on the building said that Sticky Soul was scheduled to close on September 5. According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.

Nielsen, who owns the Sticky Lips brand, is owner of the plaza at the intersection of Culver and Atlantic, and was the owner of the Sticky Soul & BBQ restaurant. He says he sold that restaurant to Trish Gallagher in October of 2021. The Henrietta location will remain open.

Ahead of the Culver Road store’s opening in December of 2019, Gallagher was called the “food creator” for Sticky Soul & BBQ.

Nielsen originally brought the restaurant back in 2020 because of calls of support from the neighborhood, he said. He further added in 2020 and over the phone today that he believed that the menu — what he loosely described as barbeque with Jamaican and “soul” flavor — would be “good for the neighborhood.”

He attributes a lot of the difficulty to being caught during waves of the pandemic. As dining rooms were allowed to be reopened, he said that the restaurant was “unable to find new business.”

“We weren’t able to capture the magic that happened,” Nielsen said.