Stewart’s Shops offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

Food and Drink

by: Jack Summers

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (WTEN) — Stewart’s Shops is offering patrons a free cup of hot coffee New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. until close at all locations.

Stewarts says the cup of coffee can be any size or flavor including the following:

  • House blend
  • Decaf
  • Richer roast
  • French Vanilla
  • Hazelnut
  • Maple French Toast
  • Blueberry Crumble
  • Pumpkin Spice (for a limited time)
  • Holiday Spice (for a limited time)

Tea and hot chocolate are also included.

Last year Stewart’ Shops reportedly gave around 15,000 cups out to customers on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss