South Wedge sub shop Harry G’s announces closure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sandwich shop in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood announced it is closing.

Harry G’s NY Deli & Cafe, located at 678 South Avenue, made the announcement on the businesses’ Facebook page Friday.

“It is with sadness that we announce the closing of our door for the last time. We want to thank all of our customers over the years, and our community for embracing us. The last 10 years have been filled with lots of smiles, fun, and of course amazing sandwiches. From the whole Harry G’s staff we want to thank you again.

