‘Something new’ coming to Starry Nites Cafe in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts

Food and Drink

by: , WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Change is brewing at Starry Nites Cafe, a popular coffee destination and dining location in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts.

The business, located at the corner of University and Atlantic Avenues, has been completely gutted on the inside.

A sign on the door reads: “Finally, some good news in 2020! Something new coming this summer. Stay tuned for more information.”

  • (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)
News 8 WROC has reached out to the business for more information, but we have not immediately received a request for comment at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

