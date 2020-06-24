‘Something new’ coming to Starry Nites Cafe in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Change is brewing at Starry Nites Cafe, a popular coffee destination and dining location in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts.

The business, located at the corner of University and Atlantic Avenues, has been completely gutted on the inside.

A sign on the door reads: “Finally, some good news in 2020! Something new coming this summer. Stay tuned for more information.”

