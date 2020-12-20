Sip some festive cheer: a local and regional guide for craft cocktail kits and recipes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holidays are usually a time for getting together, and sharing food and drink with friends and loved ones. Given that the former is no longer safe, many Rochester and regional breweries, bars, and distilleries are selling holiday friendly cocktail kits and guides.

Black Button Distilling

The distillery was quick to convert its business to be more pandemic-friendly. They converted a large portion of their business to making hand sanitizer, but they still continued making drinks and cocktail kits.

Black Button recommends these cocktail gets for those cold winter and holiday nights:

Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit: Includes 1 750mL bottle of Four Grain Bourbon, 1 bottle of Fee Brothers Original Old Fashioned Bitters, 1 – 1/2 Half Bottle of Sugar (add hot water to make syrup!), 1 large ice cube tray, and 2 rocks glasses.

Coffee Lovers Cocktail Kit: One 750ML Coffee liqueur, one Black Button Bourbon Barrel Aged CDGA Four Country Roast, one Fee Brothers Aztec chocolate bitters

Winter Warm Up Cocktail Kit: One 750ML Bourbon Cream, one packet Hot chocolate, one bag marshmallows, and Candy Canes. Also comes with BBD stainless steel shot glass + BBD winter hat

Gin Toddy Cocktail Kit: One 750ML Citrus Forward Gin, one jar BBD Honey, two oranges, one bag cloves, one mason jar with sugar, one tea bag. Also comes with BBD stainless steel shot glass + BBD winter hat

You can order all of these kits for curbside here.

Good Luck:

There are five total kits available to choose from. Select a full size bottle (6-8 servings) of Good Luck’s greatest hits – Knock on Wood, Manhattan, Gilded Rickey, Glass Hands – or a flight featuring all four cocktails (2 servings of each). Gift packaged with a set of two cocktail glasses and garnishes; price varies by kit.

You can order here.

Cure

Cocktail kits available by style or spirit; each includes 3-4 bottles (6 servings) and a $25 gift card to Cure. Gift packaged; price varies by kit.

You can order here.

Labatt

If you’re looking for something that still has the cozy feel of a cocktail, but you’re trying to be more health-conscious with a alcoholic choice, Buffalo-based Labatt has this do-it-yourself recipe.