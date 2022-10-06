WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-area favorite is opening another location, this time in Webster.

Simply Crepes is opening its fourth location at 1229 Bay Road in Webster. One location is in Raliegh, North Carolina.

The new space is scheduled to be open on Wednesday, October 12. Co-founders Karen and Pierre Heroux said that the new space will be led by General Manager Nicholas Ferraro and Head Chef Cardiaet Hudson.

They are also offering a “golden ticket” opportunity. If you sign up here, the ticket will allow you to reserve a table in the first week.

The restaurant adds that the first few weeks will have limited seating as they get up to speed. Currently, the new location will be open six days a week — they will be closed Tuesdays — and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a drink and coffee bar.

They describe their menu as a “progressively traditional French country house experience, with scratch-made recipes handcrafted using quality ingredients.”

Simply Crepes said this new location will have a “fresh take” on the franchise, combining a “cozy modern farmhouse” atmosphere with fireplaces, a patio, and even a TV with lounge seating and barstools.