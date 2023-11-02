GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Silo Brunch Bar is tucked away at 300 Paddy Creek Circle, and can be seen on the side of West Ridge Road in Greece. They are open every day 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It was formerly a location of “The Distillery.”

“My entire life, I have traveled around the United States, and my favorite thing to do is eat brunch,” said owner Peter Causyn. “One day it hit me that Rochester does not have an all-day everyday brunch location, and I thought that was just crazy.”

Inside, it’s a wide open space, meant to take the outside and blend it with the interior of a barn. Causyn also owns Farmer Jon’s Popcorn, and wanted to keep a “farm theme.”

As for the food:

“You want breakfast at 8 in the morning or 2 in the afternoon, I have it for you. If you want a burger at 8 a.m., I can give you that too,” said Causyn.

The menu was made in collaboration with chef and friend Ericksson Hill. They serve brunch and diner classics all day.

Special items include their “bacon flight,” a queso and guac burger sandwiched between the iconic salt bread from Amazing Grains… And as for their signature dish:

“We took Amazing Grains’ cronuts made and them into our French toast. It’s spectacular,” Causyn said.

Silo was due to open a year ago this month, but there was a fire that destroyed a significant part of the building, just two weeks before they were set to open.

After months and months of delays, they are finally open.

“It feels amazing, and when we get our liquor license, it will feel even more better. We have people asking for mimosas and bloody marys every day,” he said. “But it’s such a relief to see the positive feedback and reviews we’re getting from our customers, and the most exciting thing is seeing people come back every week.”

Silo also plans on opening up nearly 150 seats of outdoor dining come the spring.

Take a look inside and at the food: