Shmeg’s Restaurant in Gates won’t reopen for dine-in under phase three, closing permanently July 3rd

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Shmeg’s Restaurant, a popular westside eatery, won’t be reopening for dine-in under phase three, and won’t be reopening at all.

The business posted Friday on its Facebook page that it would continue serving to-go orders through July 3rd, but after that would be closing down for good.

Post from Shmeg’s owner:

“The word is spreading so I guess it’s time I make it official. I have been dreading writing this post. Shmeg’s will not be having dine in for the next 3 weeks. We are permanently closing on July 3rd. We will only be taking to go orders until then. There were many factors that led to making this decision. The building is being torn down soon after we close, I was tentatively looking at other venues but the virus has put a damper on any future plans.

I wish I could put into words how many of my customers have made an impact in my life. I have truly met and became friends with so many wonderful people. I will miss seeing everyone’s smiling faces and chatting with all the regulars at the counter. God truly blessed me and the employees with the best customers anyone could ask for. I have also been blessed with the most amazing staff that has stuck by my side through all the rough patches. I moved to Gates 6 years ago to start this corky little diner that somehow managed to grow into the best breakfast spot in Rochester.

Gates has become my home. This town welcomed me with open arms and I will forever be grateful. Come in and grab some food in the next 3 weeks. We’d love to see everyone! You will always hold a special place in all of our hearts. We love you!”

Shmeg’s was known for its casual dining atmosphere, creative menu, and friendly staff.

