After a cool start this morning, sunny skies have emerged and the quiet stretch begins today. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Expansive high pressure centered over Wisconsin and Michigan mean we will have winds generally out of the north, keeping a stagnant Canadian airmass overhead. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and Thursday will feature more sunshine with highs in the middle 60s.

Lake Ontario water temperatures remain in the 40s, and a clear day with May sun is the perfect ingredient list for a lake breeze to form. Expect those north of Rt. 104 to stay in the 50s and lower 60s into the weekend.