ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County business is making sure to keep all kinds of customers in mind as they push into the future.

Guglielmo’s Sauce in Bergen has teamed up with Consumer Convenience Technologies using their new lid, called an EEASY lid.

The lid is supposedly 50% easier to open, and was designed with people of all abilities in mind.

Owner Paul Guglielmo says he decided to make the change after seeing how the issue affects people first-hand.

“I’ve gotten phone calls before from people who bought our sauces who’ve said ‘I can’t get the lid off,'” Guglielmo said. “I’ve actually driven to people’s homes before and popped the lid for them.”

Guglielmo said that the new change will not affect the price consumers pay at the store either.