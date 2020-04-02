1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Sam Adams to help restaurant workers with $1K grants in 20 states

Food and Drink

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) — Samuel Adams is bringing its Restaurant Strong Fund to 19 additional states, funding over $2 million in contributions to restaurant workers across the country.

The brewery said in a release Thursday in one week, nearly $500,000 has already been distributed to workers thanks to The Greg Hill Foundation’s mission to provide immediate assistance to restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures.

Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating the money to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

Samual Adams said there are more than one million restaurants in the U.S. employing more than 15 million employees who are especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 closures. During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation said they recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support.

Initially unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18th on the heels of mandated Covid-19 closures in Boston, the original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer, according to organizers. Samuel Adams said it quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger.

Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation said it plans to support restaurant industry workers by providing as many $1,000 grants to eligible grantees as possible.

To qualify for grant assistance, you must satisfy all of the following requirements:

  • Completed Application Form in employed state
  • Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)
  • Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location
  • Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub
  • Submit the last two pay stubs received

To join in donating, apply for a grant or learn more, visit www.restaurantstrong.org.  Donations and applications will be accepted starting Friday, April 3 through April 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss