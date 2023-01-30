ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a teaser December announcement and contest, Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria said Monday in a release that they will be opening a location in Jacksonville, Florida. It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

“Our goal is to open our first of many out-of-state locations in Jacksonville, Florida on July 5, 2023, which is Salvatore’s 45th Anniversary date,” said Salvatore “SoccerSam” Fantauzzo, the original of the chain.

According to the release, the franchisee is Ferdinand Formoso, a Fairport native. He has been living in Jacksonville for 16 years, and is working as a physician.

The release said Ferdinand’s uncle and aunt, Chuck and Joann, work in Rochester as restauranteurs.

“I am honored beyond words that Sam and his team have accepted me into the Salvatore’s family,” said Dr. Ferdinand Formoso, “I’m so excited to bring their amazing food to Florida to show the folks here what a real pizza is supposed to taste like!”