Safety shields have been installed on bars and between bar stools at the Salvatore’s Saloon. (Photo provided by Salvatore’s)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In anticipation of reopening, safety shields have been installed on bars and between bar stools at the Salvatore’s Saloon.

“We need to open Rochester now,” Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo said in a statement. “There are hundreds shopping in supermarkets, big-box stores and more, with masks on. I’m sure bars, dining rooms, hair and nail salons, retail, gyms and others can adjust quickly to new rules and proper safety measures to keep the public safe.”

All Salvatore’s locations are currently open for take-out, curbside and delivery. Restaurants are currently in phase three of reopening. The region is expecting to enter phase two by the end of the week.