FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Fairport has a new restaurant that’s opening Wednesday, Rustic Taco.

Opening day starts at 11 a.m. at 50 South Main Street in Fairport. Once they are open full-time, they will be open Tuesday through Saturday. The owners of Rustic Taco say that their liquor license should be active soon.

The food-truck-turned-takeout-joint is making the move from Ontario, where they ran their small operation out of a rehabilitated gas station.

Their tacos are a spin on the Mexican staple, and are often cooked with wine, beer, and more. Ahead of their opening, they said they are looking forward to joining the community.

“The second I saw it, I wanted it. It’s right on Main Street, there’s plenty of seating, there’s a bar, there’s a patio, a good sized kitchen, everything I was looking for,” said Carrie O’Rourke, the owner of Rustic Taco.

“It got to where I meet the community, and you have regulars that keep coming in; you have that sense of belonging,” said Sean O’Rourke. “I’m looking forward to our regulars coming to see us.”

“I think we’re going to do the same thing in Fairport,” Carrie said. “The community (in Fairport) has already been so great, they’re excited to have us, and we can’t wait to open our doors tomorrow.”