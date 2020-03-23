Rohrbachs, Three Heads Brewing work together to create ‘Kind Kitty: A Conference Call Collab’

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — When it comes to beer collaborations, Rochester might be king. For Rohrbachs and Three Heads Brewing, working long-distance might be the “yeast” of their problems.

Rohrbach Brewing Co. ad Three Heads Brewing picked up their phones to chat. Brewers Derek Armstrong (Three Heads) and Joel Will (Rohrbachs) spent many an hour dialing in their newest collaboration. The result was a beer combining notes of each of their iconic IPAs: Rohrbach’s “Space Kitty,” and Three Heads’ “The Kind.”

Rohrbachs described this beer in a release today, saying:

“Kind Kitty is a far out, nearly spaced out dream for hop lovers. A light malt base lends to a slightly piney and bright fruity aroma. Juicy notes of citrus and tropical fruit flavors shine in this slightly hazy ale. It’s a delicious reminder to stay kind to your neighbors and stay home with your cat. We’re in this together!”

Both breweries added that they hope this kitty collaboration brings a warm fuzzy feeling to people at home.

They are beginning to brew the week of March 27th, and are targeting a release on the week of April 20th.

It will be available in stores the week of April 20th, “primarily (at) Wegmans.”