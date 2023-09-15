ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local brewery’s recent release has a special message to accompany it — raising awareness for suicide prevention.

“988 by Rohrbach” is a Vienna Lager and is named after the lifeline number.

According to Rohrbach Brewing Company, the company was inspired to follow in the footsteps of brewing companies nationwide who are doing the same.

(Photo provided by Rohrbach Brewing Company)

More than 80 partners across 28 states have also named their beer ‘988.’ Rohrbach says this is an effort to spark discussions and encourage dialogue around a critical issue.

“The goal is for people to notice the number on the can or menu and feel compelled to ask questions, sparking meaningful conversations, and raising awareness,” Rohrbach Brewing Company said in a release.

“988 by Rohrback” is available to purchase at Rohrbach’s Buffalo Road Brewpub and Railroad Street Beer Hall locations.

National Suicide Prevention Week runs from September 10 to September 16.