ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Southeast Area Coalition is re-launching “ROCing the Takeout.” How it works is simple: Email takeout@seacrochester.org with a photo of your dining receipt, and they will cut you a cheque for $5.

The last time the program was active was in late 2020. Then, it was going to help restaurants during the pandemic. Now, they face other challenges, including staffing, inflation, and rising costs.

“It was a way for us to fight inflation, and get people out to our awesome restaurants,” said executive director of SEAC, Mike Evans. “I really wanted to do something that would be fair, and to support all the restaurants that I could, not just go with one.”

Currently, the pool for the program is $500. Evans says they are taking donations, and any donations made here specifically go to this program.

“It’s kind of weird and crazy, but it’s because we’re trying to say thank you, and it means more to the restaurants,” Evans said. “Because maybe that order means put them in black instead of the red, or it helps another person get a job.”

Areas in the program: