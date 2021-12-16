Rochester’s Ugly Duck Coffee named New York state’s best coffee shop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ugly Duck Coffee is the best coffee shop in New York state, according to a new article from tastingtable.com.

The report ranked the best coffee shop in each state and the café, located on Charlotte Street in Rochester, was deemed the Empire State’s top choice.

“Ugly Duck Coffee started as a series of rotating pop-up espresso bars around Rochester, but soon amassed a cult following stronger than any coffee roaster in the city,” author Matt Meltzer wrote. “While the high octane espresso drinks are what got Ugly Duck where it is, the true stars of the show are their pour-overs, where the true flavor of their internationally-sourced beans shines. It’s also an ideal spot for a quick breakfast, offering pastries from some of Flour City’s best bakeries.”

The article specifically focused on locally-owned coffee shops vs. big national brands like Starbucks.