Rochester ranked 4th best city in the nation for foodies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cheap eats and diverse offerings is what makes Rochester one of the best cities in the nation for foodies, according to a new report published Tuesday.

Apartmentguide.com says Rochester is the fourth best metro for cuisine, calling the Flower City “One of America’s most underrated food paradises.”

Aside from the region’s staple, the Garbage Plate, the report says Rochester takes in much of Upstate New York’s culinary character, drawing on beef on weck and wings from Buffalo, tomato pies from Utica, salt potatoes from Syracuse, as well as Dinosaur BBQ, an iconic Upstate institution.

“Authentic Rochester garbage plates are served in a plethora of styles at local joints like Nick Tahou Hots (the dish’s originator), Dogtown, Steve T. Hots & Potatoes and Mark’s Texas Hots,” the article said. “Looking for something different? Check out vegan spot The Red Fern, Pelican’s Nest overlooking the Genesee River, artsy hip Good Luck Restaurant or Magnolia’s Deli & Café, a favorite of President Obama.”

Playhouse/Swillburger (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Macarollin (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Fiorella (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

The Gate House (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Chick’n Out (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Restaurant Good Luck (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Genesee Brew House (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

McCann’s Local Meats (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Voula’s Greek Sweets (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Fiorella (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Dinosaur BBQ (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Jines (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Marty’s Meats (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Ridge Donut Cafe/Rubino’s (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Tap and Mallet (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Native (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Fiorella (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Rubino’s/Mortalis Brewing (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

SEA Restaurant (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Voula’s Greek Sweets (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

The Gate House (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Zweigle’s (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Fiorella (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Voula’s Greek Sweets (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Branca Midown (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Highland Park Diner

Homemade garbage plate (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Tap & Mallet (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Macarolling (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Tap & Mallet (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Cure (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

SEA Restaurant (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Macarollin (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Charlie’s (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

Chick’n Out (News 8 WROC photo/Dan Gross)

Here’s the article’s top 10 US cities for foodies:

Miami, Florida Berkeley, California Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Rochester, New York Seattle, Washington Honolulu, Hawaii Stamford, Connecticut New Haven, Connecticut Cambridge, Massachusetts Minneapolis, Minnesota

Methodology

Article author says: “To determine the best foodie cities, we looked at all cities in the country with more than 100,000 people according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 estimates and then used a database of 8 million commercially licensed business listings to find the total number of restaurants in each area. These listings may not reflect recent business closures.

We ranked each city by its number of restaurants per capita, restaurant density per square mile of land area and the percentage of non-chain restaurants (local establishments). Each factor was weighted equally, and the locations with the best overall score were determined to be the best cities for foodies.

Rent prices are based on a rolling weighted average from Apartment Guide and Rent.com’s multifamily rental property inventory of one-bedroom apartments. Data was pulled in August 2020 and goes back for one year. We use a weighted average formula that more accurately represents price availability for each individual unit type and reduces the influence of seasonality on rent prices in specific markets.

The rent information included in this article is used for illustrative purposes only. The data contained herein do not constitute financial advice or a pricing guarantee for any apartment.”