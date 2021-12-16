Rochester named ‘Best Pizza City in America’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is the best city in the country for pizza, according to rent.com.

According to the real estate website, cities were ranked based on a weighted scoring system using three categories: Pizza restaurants per square mile, per capita and as a proportion of all restaurants within the city. All categories were given equal weight.

“Rochester has a deep pizza history. After all, there’s a reason it’s known as ‘The Flour City,'” wrote article author Michael Hochman. “Thanks to its proximity to the Great Lakes and Erie Canal, Rochester boomed as an agricultural production center in the early 1800s. Some 20 flour mills lined the streets of downtown, shipped daily to New York City. At its height, it was the largest flour-producing city in the world.

“The oldest known pizzeria in Rochester is the descendent of the original Giuseppe’s,” Hochman wrote. “That first spot was formerly on State Street in Brown Square but is now tossing pies in Gates. Other early pizza spots popped up like Perri’s Pizza, Proietti’s, Mama Taccone’s and Pontillo’s. Today you can find some of the best pizza in the nation’s best city for pizza anywhere, like Pizza Stop, Nino’s Pizzeria, Pizza Wizard and Amico Pizza. Or, get super-local with a slice of garbage plate pizza from Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizza.”

Buffalo also cracked the top 10 at No. 7, while Syracuse came in at No. 17.

The top 10 pizza cities in the country, according to rent.com, are as follows: