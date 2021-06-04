Rochester Cocktail Revival returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Cocktail Revival will return this year. New York State’s only week-long cocktail festival and it’s set to take place August 30 through September 5.

A portion of all proceeds benefits Gilda’s Club Rochester, which offers free support to those affected by cancer.

“We’re going to be somewhere in between pandemic levels and pre-pandemic levels but we’re going to have a really nice program of over 30-bar events,” Rochester Cocktail Revival Director Chuck Serankosky said.

“Count on seven days of nearly 40 events at all your favorite Rochester cocktail bars and away we go.”

Tickets for highlight events — including a Eastman Museum garden party and educational seminars — go on sale July 1.