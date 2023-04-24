ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local bar and grill is among the nominees in a competition for the best burger in New York State.

The New York Beef Council is accepting votes for this year’s Best Burger in NYS — an annual competition for New Yorkers to vote for the best restaurant in the state.

This year, Rochester’s very own Tap It Bar and Grill, located on Scottsville Road, is one of 10 restaurants in the competition. Their nominated burger is the After Math Burger, which consists of bacon, a hash brown, a fried egg, meat sauce, and onion straws.

The Beef Council started the competition earlier this month. They will be announcing the winner of the contest on social media.

You can still vote for the best burger on the council’s website.