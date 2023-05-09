ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Garbage plates are a staple food in the Rochester area, so of course there’s an entire festival dedicated to the matter —specifically the meat sauce part.

Over at the Rochester Public Market Tuesday was a night of red-hot meaty fun. The Roc City Meat Hot Festival made a comeback.

Organizers say the event helps to raise money for hospitality and culinary scholarships.

Attendees were able to taste-test various meat sauces, vote for their favorites, and add the sauce to their plates.

About ten vendors were there serving meat sauce for taste testing. This was the event’s seventh year in Rochester.