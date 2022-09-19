The brewery says it’s kitchen is “moving in a different direction.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday, Roc Brewing Co. in Rochester, announced in a press release that they will depart a partnership between them and F.L.X. Wienery. According to their website, F.L.X. Wienery “offer house-made brats, chorizo, and Italian sausages, hand-ground burgers, and fresh fries with a variety of toppings.”

They have had a second location at Roc Brewing Co. since 2020. The brewery cites the reason for the split as “the challenge of two businesses operating under one.”

Roc Brewing Co., on S. Union Street in Rochester, added that they will have a new “culinary direction (in the) coming weeks.”