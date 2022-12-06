ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc Brewing Co. on S. Union Street in Rochester has unveiled a new menu and space upgrades in a release Tuesday.

This follows the brewery’s move in September to part ways with F.L.X. Wienery. The bratwurst and sausage maker had been serving food at brewery.

The brewery says that their new menu will be traditional pub fare, including a Smash-style burger, a falafel burger, fish frys, daily specials, as well as the return of the Tater Tot Waffle.

In addition to the new menu items, there will be increased table and bar service for food, as well well as online ordering.

Beer and drinks are also getting a refresh, the brewery says. According to a statement sent by the brewery, they have added a new tank which will allow them to brew more beer flavors. Cocktails, mixed drinks, and mocktails are also on their way soon.

“It is an exciting time for Roc Brewing, we have redesigned our taproom, updated our culinary and beverage offerings, and are committed to a renewed focus on the Rochester community,” said co-owner Chris Spinelli in a statement. “With an aim at ambient lighting that accents the space, it was our goal to create a warm and inviting environment that pays homage to our neighborhood and blends in with our community.”