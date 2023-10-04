ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester brewery will be closing its doors this week. Roc Brewing Co.

Owner Chris Spinelli told News 8 in a written message that the brewery will close at midnight on October 7, and will maintain normal hours until then.

In a Facebook post, the brewery said the closure was due to financial hardships, and that a “gathering” will be held on the 7th.

“We regret this action and sincerely appreciate all the enthusiasm the Rochester community has shown to our staff and our beers,” the post continued.

The brewery first opened in 2011, according to their website.

