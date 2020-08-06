Roc Brewing Co. reopens with new partner F.L.X. Wienery after renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc Brewing Co. will be reopening Thursday after months of renovations.

Earlier this year, the brewery announced it is expanding and teaming up with a new partner, F.L.X. Wienery.

Renovations include a larger tasting room, increased seating, private event space and a brand new menu to include wine and cocktails.

When the project was announced in February, the Inner Loop East Transformation Project was in full swing and at the time the city said it wants to add new housing, businesses, and entertainment spots to seven different sections along the filled-in inner loop.

One of these has edible glitter! Can you guess which one?! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kia6uypR5X — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 6, 2020

“We wanted to make sure we build that experience for this neighborhood which is changing overnight in front of our eyes,” Brewery Co-Founder Chris Spinelli said in a February interview.

The brewery opens at 11:30 a.m. and is located at 56 South Union Street in Rochester.