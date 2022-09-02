ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill.” Bill Blake, a co-founder of Rising Storm Brewing Co. in Livonia that this will be the new name of the business of the Daisy Flour Mill.

Blake says Rising Storm will renovate the bar, add seating and space to the second floor, convert the ballroom into a new brewery for three times the production and a canning line, revamp the kitchens, and spruce up this outdoor space by Ellison Park and the Irondequoit Creek.

Blake says Rising Storm’s Livonia location is both a peaceful retreat and community space, something they want to replicate in this new space that is minutes from Penfield, Webster, Irondequoit, and the City of Rochester.

“We hold a lot of events around the community, around families, we sponsor local sports teams, local groups, a lot of that stuff will continue here. new area, new neighborhood, new neighbors, new community, but the same theme,” Blake said.

But at first, Blake and the team weren’t sold on the mill. An old historic building presented a lot of challenges. They first started the search about a year ago.

“Once we got in and started talking about it, we could see the possibilities, and it’s such a cool historic building, that needs something fresh, something hip, something that people can come to, something people can gravitate to for other 175 years,” Blake said.

Blake says they are aiming for the grand opening in March or April of next year.

In 2021, Historic Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield is up for sale with a cool price tag of $625,000, which comes with some 14,000 square feet, nearly three acres of land, and all the included furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

It’s a National Register of Historic Places site, and has been a popular dining destination since its revitalization in the 1970s, said realtor Matthew Chatfield in 2021.