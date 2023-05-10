PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill was in desperate need of “TLC” when Rising Storm Brewing Company bought the space in August.

Now, with nearly a year’s worth of work into it, the new “Rising Storm at the Mill” is well on its way to being a finished space.

Wednesday, News 8 got an inside look at the space, at 1880 Blossom Road. The exterior siding is slowly being replaced with new wood, and a fresh coat of paint will go on soon. The main dining and bar area has new floors and a bright coat of paint that lifts the space.

It’s coming along! Rising Storm at the Mill (former Daisy Flour Mill) has put so much work into the space.



Brewing will start “within a couple weeks,” at a rate that’s FIVE TIMES the capacity of their Livonia location.



Official opening is in 6-8 weeks! #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/YYIVZFlppi — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 10, 2023

But the biggest addition is the brewing space in the old ballroom. The brewing of the beer will commence soon; co-owner of Rising Storm Bill Blake says they are just weeks away from brewing.

All of the added equipment means a five-times increase in production compared to their Livonia location.

“It allows us to use the smaller brew system (in Livonia) to continue to get creative, try some new styles out, and now we’ve got two taprooms where we’re able to put some unique styles out,” Blake said.

Rising Storm at the Mill even has a canning line installed, which Blake says will further help retail and distribution efforts.

They will also be utilizing the double kitchens, serving a full menu with ordering at the bar. Blake also expects to make great use of the extra space to host events.

Cleanup along the creek continues to progress, as well. Blake adds that years of neglect led to a preponderance of fallen branches and brush along the creekbed.

Parking, he says, won’t be an issue either, with 130 spaces on the property.

In the meantime, Rising Storm is still doing beer pickups at the location: freshly brewed and canned beer will be for sale at the Mill the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.