Restaurants prepare for a busy kitchen ahead of the Bills AFC Championship Game

BROCKPORT, NY (WROC) — Football Sunday is normally a huge day for bars and restaurants. Add a Bills playoff run and profits go even higher, but the restrictions on restaurants continue.

“We still filled all of our tables,” said Everett Sickles, Bills fan and 58 Main BBQ manager. The restaurant in Brockport has plenty of TVs for the big game, but they will remain at 50 percent capacity as the pandemic continues.

“We do fill up at 50 percent, we are going to try to do that until we go higher, 100 or 75 percent, until we can open all the way.”

Sickles says there will be drink and food specials on Sunday as they continue with their unique layout of having tables up against the bar. “It’s a lot easier than just having participants at the bar. It’s easier to just have tables so people can’t stand, but they can still sit and enjoy the game and watch TV.”

At the Genesee Brew House, the restaurant remains closed, with take-out only for food and beer. Just a few weeks ago the restaurant launched a Buffalo Bills platter that consists of Buffalo Chicken Wings, Buffalo perogies, pizza logs, and pretzel sticks.

“It’s been great,” said the manager. “The rollout has been more than we expected, especially for the Bills games obviously, so for a couple reasons we were pretty happy that they won Saturday night.”