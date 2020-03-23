Restaurant offers pays it forward meals to first responders, health care workers

HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — Many local restaurants are offering take out trying to make ends meet during this time of social distancing.

But one local restaurant in Huron is helping those on the front lines of this crisis. The owner at Pier Fifty-Three Brick Oven has started a pay it forward program at his restaurant. People can call in and buy a meal for those who are on the front lines, battling the coronavirus — first responders, health care worker, senior citizens, or someone who has lost their job.

The meals are full paid for and ready for someone to pick up whenever they want to.

Owner Bryan Ritter said it’s not only a way to bring in money to help his restaurant stay open, but it’s also a way to help those who are struggling and give to those who are helping.

Since he shared a post on Facebook about the program, Ritter said he has sold around 70 meals. Everyone who donated asked to stay anonymous.

The restaurant has gotten donations from people as far as Florida, Arkansas and has even gotten donations from competing restaurants.

If you want to contribute, you can call 315-587-1003 and all orders and payment with major credit cards can be done over the phone.

“If it’s busy, we will call back. If we don’t answer, leave a message and we will call you right back. We are short staffed obviously, and we may be cooking or delivering. So if we don’t answer right away, we will call you back,” Ritter said.