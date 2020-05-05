Red Wings offering concession pick up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This time last year, you may have been enjoying a hot dog while watching a ball game at Frontier Field. There’s no luck in seeing a game right now, but there’s still a chance to get that iconic ball park hot dog.

The Rochester Red Wings are doing curbside pickup of all of the fan favorites. Call anytime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday to place an order. General Manager Dan Mason hopes that getting this small piece of Frontier Field will bring back some happy memories for fans.

“We had gotten a lot of feedback of the fans missing being at the ballpark right now. People can’t — so we figured we bring it to them — hopefully gives them a nice memory and makes them feel a little bit closer to Frontier Field.”

Do you miss ball park food from the @RocRedWings as much as I do. Well they have got you coved, but you have to act fast ! @News_8 #MiLB #roc #baseball pic.twitter.com/x4ZJ1zTbGS — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 5, 2020

Food pick up is slated for Thursday and Friday as well. Pickup will be done in 15 minutes blocks, with social distancing in effect.