Recipe with minimal prep work: Making a curry cumin veggie bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester! My name is April Ho, registered dietitian and today we are going to be making curry veggie bowls with a fried egg topping.
What you need:
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/2 cup frozen cubed butternut squash, cooked in microwave
- 1/2 cup frozen broccoli florets
- Heaping 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- Heaping 1/4 tsp curry powder
- Heaping 1/4 tsp cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 Tablespoons chickpeas, cooked from dried
- 1 egg
- Sriracha hot sauce (optional)
What I have in my pan right now is half a cup of frozen broccoli, half a cup of frozen butternut squash that have been thawing on medium heat for a couple minutes and then I threw in a couple tablespoons of chickpeas at the last minute.
Now what i am going to do is add my seasoning mixture which is a heaping ¼ tsp of garlic powder, curry powder, cumin and salt. So those four things quarter teaspoon each and sprinkle them over my veggies and i am going to continue cooking just for another minute and stir them so they are nice and fragrant.
So now what i am going to do is transfer the veggies into my bowl of already cooked brown rice. So i’ve got my veggies and brown rice going on.
Alright so the last thing i am going to do is cook my egg. We are going to cook a sunny side up egg. My pan is already warm. I am going to add some oil. Crack my egg in there and then am i going to cover it and let it sit until my egg is white cooked and the yok is still runny.
Alright my egg is cooked so now I am just going to put it on top of my veggies and there you go and of course, the final step is a generous drizzle of sriracha.
Enjoy!
Directions:
- Cook veggies: Heat 2 tsp oil on medium high heat in a small frying pan. Add broccoli, and cook until halfway tender. Add frozen butternut squash and chickpeas and cook until everything is tender and hot.
- Season veggies: Add spices, salt and pepper to veggie mixture and cook about 1 minute more.
- Add brown rice: Mix veggies with brown rice and season with additional salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook egg: Heat remaining teaspoon of oil on a small pan over medium heat. Crack egg into pan, cover and cook until egg white is no longer clear and yolk is still runny. Place egg on top of brown rice mixture and top with hot sauce. Enjoy!