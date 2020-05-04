Recipe with minimal prep work: Making a curry cumin veggie bowl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester! My name is April Ho, registered dietitian and today we are going to be making curry veggie bowls with a fried egg topping.

What you need:

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup frozen cubed butternut squash, cooked in microwave

1/2 cup frozen broccoli florets

Heaping 1/4 tsp garlic powder

Heaping 1/4 tsp curry powder

Heaping 1/4 tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tablespoons chickpeas, cooked from dried

1 egg

Sriracha hot sauce (optional)

What I have in my pan right now is half a cup of frozen broccoli, half a cup of frozen butternut squash that have been thawing on medium heat for a couple minutes and then I threw in a couple tablespoons of chickpeas at the last minute.

Now what i am going to do is add my seasoning mixture which is a heaping ¼ tsp of garlic powder, curry powder, cumin and salt. So those four things quarter teaspoon each and sprinkle them over my veggies and i am going to continue cooking just for another minute and stir them so they are nice and fragrant.

So now what i am going to do is transfer the veggies into my bowl of already cooked brown rice. So i’ve got my veggies and brown rice going on.

Alright so the last thing i am going to do is cook my egg. We are going to cook a sunny side up egg. My pan is already warm. I am going to add some oil. Crack my egg in there and then am i going to cover it and let it sit until my egg is white cooked and the yok is still runny.

Alright my egg is cooked so now I am just going to put it on top of my veggies and there you go and of course, the final step is a generous drizzle of sriracha.

Enjoy!

Directions: