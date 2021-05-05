RCSD, City, local nonprofits continue efforts to provide meals to children

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. It is far easier to avoid gaining weight than to lose it, so getting kids to eat well and exercise is crucial. But how to do that effectively is extremely difficult _ and sensitive. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District, City of Rochester, Foodlink, United Way, 211 and Common Ground Health are collaborating to ensure that through the end of the school year, all children have access to nutritious food in and out of the school setting.

Since the pandemic first began impacting our schools and families, the RCSD, City of Rochester and Foodlink have been working together to provide grab-and-go meals at City R-Centers as well as 14 RCSD school sites. This is in addition to the meals currently provided to the students who have been learning in-person at RCSD school buildings since January of 2021.

According to school officials, more than 2.3 million meals have been prepared for families in the City of Rochester in the past 14 months.

Foodlink will continue to supply food and resources to the local emergency food network of community-based food pantries and meal programs. Anyone in the community can call 2-1-1 or click here to find a nearby emergency food provider.

As summer nears, these partners will work together to find innovative ways to offer nutritious, accessible meals to children:

The Summer Meals Partnership of Rochester will continue to run campaigns aimed at increasing participation in the Summer Meals program and work with partners to measure satisfaction with meals as part of continuous improvement. Sites that will serve healthy meals to students starting in late June will be announced via SummerMealsROC.org.

Foodlink is exploring ways to expand its Mobile Meals initiatives, building upon last year’s successful summer pilot with the Regional Transit Service. This “ice cream truck”-style model served more than 40,000 meals to students last year in 5 harder-to-reach Rochester neighborhoods. Similar partnerships are currently being designed with the Urban League and the Boys & Girls Club.

Information about food resources throughout Rochester can be found by calling 2-1-1 (text 898-211) or visiting the “Find Food” map on Foodlink’s newly designed website.

As a reminder to parents, RCSD will continue to operate meal sites at 14 of its schools where grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is served for students who are not in session for in-person learning. Meals are served between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

John Williams School No. 5 (555 Plymouth Avenue, 14608)

Virgil I. Grissom School No. 7 (31 Bryan Street, 14613)

Roberto Clemente School No. 8 (1180 St. Paul Street, 14621)

Enrico Fermi School No. 17 (158 Orchard Street, 14611)

Charles T. Lunsford School No. 19 (465 Seward Street, 14608)

Henry Hudson School No. 28 (450 Humboldt Street, 14610)

Abelard Reynolds School No. 42 (3330 Lake Avenue, 14612)

Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45 (1445 Clifford Avenue, 14621)

Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 (301 Seneca Avenue, 14621)

Dr. Freddie Thomas Campus (625 Scio Street, 14605)

Rochester International Academy/Jefferson Campus (1 Edgerton Park, 14608)

Wilson Foundation Academy (200 Genesee Street, 14611)

Franklin Campus (950 Norton Street, 14621)

Monroe High School (164 Alexander Street, 14607)

The City of Rochester R-Centers continue to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations: